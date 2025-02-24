Kieran Culkin aknowladges Jessie Eisenberg’s sister in SAG Award speech

Kieran Culkin won the 2025 Screen Actor Guild Award for his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for A Real Pain.

The Succession star who himself came from an acting family with brother’s Macaulay and Rory Culkin, thanked Jessie Eisenberg’s sister, Hallie Eisenberg in his award acceptance speech.

"For those of you who don't know, he cast me in this without auditioning me or ever seeing my work, which he thinks is normal and I can't even get into how annoyingly wrong he is," the Home Alone actor quipped.

He went on to explain, “But he cast me because his sister told him to. He puts a lot of faith in her, which is really sweet, but dumb, so yes, thank you Jesse for putting me in this movie, but I want to take a moment to thank your sister, Hallie.”

Culkin continued, "Thank you Hallie for thinking of me and putting my name in your stupid brother's ear."

Hallie was into acting before 2010, when she halted her career to attend college. She is best known as the 'Pepsi Girl' for her role in a series of soft drink commercial from late 1990s to 2000s.

Culkin SAG Awards win comes after bagging Golden Globes and Critic’s Choice Awards. He is also nominated in Oscars under the category of Best Male Actor in a Supporting role.