Lisa Kudrow honours late celebrities at SAG awards

Lisa Kudrow present ‘In Memoriam’ segment at SAG for first time since Matthew Perry’s death

Lisa Kudrow delivered heartfelt speech during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment at Screen Actors Guild awards.

"We can all remember the first time an actor's performance had an impact on us, laughing to the point of tears or being moved to the point of tears by a deep truth brought to light onscreen," she said.

The Friends alum remarks came over a year after her co-star and best friend Matthew Perry died in October 2023. He was previously honoured at 2024 SAG Awards alongside Michael Gambon, Treat Williams, Paul Reubens, and more.

The star went on say, "Great performances create meaning and inspire connection, and while the passing of an actor can feel like a great loss, we can also feel gratitude for the enduring works they've left behind for us."

This year ‘In Memoriam’ omitted several stars, including Gen V actor Chance Perdomo, One Life to Live’s Thom Christopher, and Grease actress Susan Buckner.

Apart from them, Bob Newhart, Olivia Hussey, Shelley Duvall, Donald Sutherland, Ken Page, Shannen Doherty, James Earl Jones, John Amos, David Lynch, Kris Kristofferson, Gavin Creel, and Richard Lewis were some of the stars honored during this year's SAG Awards ‘In Memoriam.’

The poignant part of the show honoured the late actors by taking clips from each of their respective careers and combining them create a diverse set of performances.