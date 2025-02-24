Zoe Saldaña adds another feather to her cap with SAG Awards 2025 win

Zoe Saldaña rang in 2025 with big wins.

The Avatar star, 46, has added an accolade for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role at the 2025 SAG Awards on February 23.

The star, who is an Oscar contender this year, has earlier taken home the BAFTA award and Golden Globe for her work as Rita in Spanish musical, Emilia Pérez.

She continued, "I got my first SAG card in 1998 and I didn't even know what SAG was, and I am grateful that my mother and my father and my sisters looked it up and helped me educate myself on what it means to be a part of a union that protects me so that I can make a living out of this crazy, crazy industry."

The Amsterdam star extends her gratitude to her “work family,” including her agents and lawyers "who educate me every day on how I can make a living and support my family doing what I love."

"I think it's so important for us actors to financially educate ourselves," she said. "I want to also thank my family for just being beautiful and always supporting me. I'm proud to be part of a union that allows me to be who I am and I've never been questioned about where I come from and judged by how I speak or what my pronouns are."

She concluded her speech with a touching message, saying, "I believe that everybody has the right to be who they are and Emilia Pérez is about truth and it's about love, and I think that us as actors now more than ever before we really have to tell stories that are beautiful and thought provoking and live within the spectrum of artistic freedom."

Saldaña was in esteemed company as a nominee, joined by an impressive group of actresses that included Monica Barbaro for her role in A Complete Unknown, Jamie Lee Curtis for The Last Showgirl, Danielle Deadwyler for The Piano Lesson, and pop sensation Ariana Grande for her part in Wicked.