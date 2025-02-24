Palace left in chaos as Princess Charlotte’s key document left ‘missing’

A former royal aide, Jason Knauf, has revealed a startling mishap that occurred during the announcement of Princess Charlotte's birth in 2015.

In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Knauf shared that he lost a crucial piece of paper containing confidential details about the newborn princess.

"We weren't going to announce it for another couple of hours," Knauf recalled. "And I had this piece of paper to go write this press release. I'm still out there with hundreds of journalists trying to have a game face, and then I couldn't find the piece of paper, and I think I had dropped it somewhere on the street."

Fortunately, the sensitive information remained private, as the document was never found by anyone else.

"But somewhere on that street the entire time was a piece of paper that said there had been a little princess born, what time, and how much she weighed," Knauf shared.

The experience left Knauf on edge until the official announcement was made. "It was one of those things, like, heart in mouth until we got to the announcement, and I got through it," he explained.

Knauf never recovered the lost document, but breathed a sigh of relief that it didn't fall into the wrong hands. "I never found [the piece of paper] and neither did any of the media, though. So that's all that really mattered."