Demi Moore delivers tearful speech as she receives first SAG Award

Demi Moore wins Best Actress award at Screen Actors Guild ceremony

Demi Moore got emotional as she looked back at when she first earned her Screen Award Guild membership at the age of 15.

The Ghost star won the title of Best Actress for her role in The Substance at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 23rd.

Moore shared that receiving her membership at the time "changed [her] life because it gave [her] meaning, it gave [her] purpose and it gave [her] direction."

"I was a kid on my own who had no blueprint for life and I certainly knew nothing about acting, but I watched, and I listened, and I learned from all of you," Moore said as she addressed the star-studded audience. "You have all been my greatest teachers."

The G.I. Jane actress added, "I am so so grateful that I have continued over these so many years to be able to try and sometimes succeed and sometimes fail but to be able to keep going."

She continued, "I could not do that without the support of my incredible team."

This marks Moore's third Best Actress award in 2025, following her first-ever Golden Globes win and receiving an accolade at Critic’s Choice award. She is also nominated for Oscar awards which will be held on March 2nd.

Moore won against Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora).