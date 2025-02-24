Legendary actor Billy Crystal lost THIS one precious thing in LA wildfire

Billy Crystal, legendary actor and comedian who is best known for his versatile aura, opened up about one thing that he lost in the devastating wildfire in California, which left him in complete restlessness.

The actor recently shared that he lost his luxurious mansion in LA wildfires, and it was a heartbreaking experience, one that left him feeling like he had lost a piece of his heart.

Bill opened up to People Magazine, saying: "It's a loaded life right now for us."

"We will be married 55 years in June, we’ve been through all kinds of hard things, but this is the most difficult thing you could possibly imagine," he added.

The director and producer of Here Today went on explaining, "We're doing okay, because we have great family support, our daughters have been magnificent, and every day you inch forward. That's all I can tell you."

Other big names were also caught in the disaster’s grip included heiress Paris Hilton, reality stars Spencer and Heidi Montag and Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy, along with many others.

However, the fire, which destroyed the whole city, left a trail of heartache among celebrities who lost their homes.

During that period, the When Harry Met Sally actor Billy shared how "heartbreaking" it was to witness losing everything, where they raised kids and made some beautiful memories, to the fire, saying: "Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing."