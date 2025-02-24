Skai Jackson reflects on motherhood after newborn baby son Kasai

Skai Jackson on being a new mother

Skai Jackson excited as a “new” mother.

The actress is absolutely glowing in her new role as a mom. The former Disney star, 22, made her first public appearance since welcoming her baby boy, Kasai, last month.

Stepping out at the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, Jackson shared just how much she’s loving motherhood.

“I love being a new mom. It's just so exciting. So exciting," she told PEOPLE on the red carpet.

"I'm here tonight, I'm already missing my baby. But it's been a great month with my new little one."

Jackson first revealed her son’s arrival on Jan. 26, posting a heartwarming photo of herself holding his tiny hands.

The simple caption, “Kasai,” was all it took to send fans into a frenzy. Though she has kept details about her boyfriend under wraps, she later confirmed her son’s name on social media.

As she navigates life as a first-time mom, Jackson feels grateful for the support around her.

"I have such amazing support, so it's not too bad," she said. But, of course, baby Kasai is keeping her on her toes.

"He's definitely giving me a run for my money," she joked. "He's such a big baby, eats so much... but it's something that I love. I love seeing my baby every day."

Motherhood has already been a life-changing experience for Jackson, teaching her a newfound strength.

"I feel like now I can just do anything," she said.

"I feel like being a mom and juggling everything probably has to be one of the hardest jobs, but it's such a rewarding job because I'm doing it for him at the end of the day."

Following her red carpet appearance, Jackson couldn’t help but share another sweet glimpse of Kasai. On Feb. 22, she posted a photo of her baby boy on Instagram Stories, showing off his adorable Atara & Co outfit.

"Kasai loves his outfit," she wrote, as the little one sported a matching set with moon prints.

One thing is certain—Jackson is embracing every moment of her new chapter, and she’s already nailing it.