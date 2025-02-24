Holly Willoughby's life takes dramatic turn after TV fallout

Holly Willoughby, beloved TV presenter who is known for her talent, has faced some stormy weather in her career, as she was recently caught up in a serious incident involving a murder plot, which left her shaken.

On top of that, Holly had to deal with a scandal involving her co-host Phillip Schofield. However, these events seemingly were like a bolt from the blue, causing a lot of stress and uncertainty in her life.

The 44-year-old star made the tough decision to walk away from her hosting role on This Morning back in October 2023, not long after she narrowly escaped a terrifying kidnap attempt.

And now after 18 months, she's now turning the new page, staying hopeful and taking life one day at a time.

After Phillip Schofield left ITV because of his affair, Holly now hosts the ice skating show with Stephen Mulhern. She’s also stepping out on her own, presenting Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt with Bear Grylls.

Earlier, while talking to The Mirror at the premiere for the show, Holly shared: “All I’ve learned out of life is you never know what’s around the corner. So, I’m like, one day at a time, one step at a time, just like in the jungle.”

This marked her first time promoting TV project since security guard Gavin Plumb was imprisoned for orchestrating a terrifying plot to kidnap, assault and kill her.

She was asked if that series is about a fresh start, to which she replied: “I think when you do anything new, it feels like that. And it’s nice to try new things and go to new places. I’ve never been to Central America before, so this just felt like the right thing to do at the right time. Sometimes it’s nice to be out of your comfort zone.”