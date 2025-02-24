'Worried' Prince William, Kate Middleton's parenting anxieties laid bare

The royal couple's former aide, Jason Knauf, lifts the veil on their lives

Prince William and Princess Kate are navigating a challenge many modern parents face — raising children in the digital age.

The royal couple’s former royal, Jason Knauf, recently shared insight into the couple’s concerns during an appearance on 60 Minutes Australia.

"His childhood in front of the media was quite difficult at times," Knauf said of William. "And then he knew that he was going to be raising his kids to deal with social media and mobile phones and all of that stuff."

He added that while the Prince and Princess of Wales were once "worried mum and dad behind the scenes," they’ve grown more confident in recent years.

William and Kate have been vocal about their concerns over technology's impact on children. Back in 2018, they visited the BBC, where William spoke candidly about the struggles parents face.

"For too many families, phones and social media shattered the sanctity and protection of the home," he said, admitting there was a "distinct absence of guidance" on how to navigate it.

William has long advocated for tech companies to take more responsibility, urging them to create safer online spaces for children. "Surely you can partner with parents to make the online world a safe place of discovery, friendship, and education," he stated.