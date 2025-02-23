Meghan Markle advised to postpone Netflix series again amid wildfire crisis

Meghan Markle faces calls to reschedule Netflix series amid wildfire crisis

Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, is set to premiere on March 4 after an initial delay from January due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

However, a PR expert suggests that the release should be pushed even further to avoid appearing out of touch amid ongoing recovery efforts.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, and Prince Harry have actively supported relief initiatives, visiting affected communities to offer assistance.

Despite this, PR strategist Edward Coram James warns that launching the series now may not sit well with audiences.

“One of the biggest challenges for public figures in times of crisis is ensuring they don’t appear disconnected from reality," Coram James told GB News.

He emphasised that while Meghan has personal ties to California and genuine reasons to care, the timing of her show’s release could still spark criticism.

With public perception at stake, the question remains: should Meghan reconsider her Netflix debut once again?