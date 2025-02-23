Kanye West releases bizarre Bianca Censori shots ahead of upcoming film

Kanye West and Bianca Censori shoot for new movie amid divorce rumours

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seemingly still working together on their upcoming film, despite allegedly heading for divorce.

The 47-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Sunday, February 23rd and shared a revealing snapshot of his wife.

The picture featured the Australian architect and promoted their $25 million movie, which they are both collaborating on.

The Carnival rapper described the movie, partially filmed in Japan, as a project which explores the female body as “something to showcase.”

The project features Censori in the lead role and is produced by Ye.

The update on their joint project comes after the model previously refused to continue filming, reportedly feeling “traumatised” by Ye’s recent social media rants.

The disgraced rapper’s X outbursts, which featured antisemitic, homophobic, and sexist remarks caused him major backlash, including the reports of split with Censori.

However, as of now, the film production appears to be in full swing, with with acclaimed artist Vanessa Beecroft on board as the director.

The Yeezy founder first announced the film during his X rant after their Grammys red-carpet stunt.

As per Daily Mail, the film is entirely funded by the couple, who got married in December 2022.