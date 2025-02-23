Matthew Modine reveals his wedding gift for Millie Bobby Brown

Matthew Modine reveals why he didn't give Millie Bobby Brown a wedding gift

Matthew Modine, known for his role as 'Papa' in Stranger Things, opened up about his stance on not giving wedding present to Millie Bobby Brown.

During the promotional interview for his upcoming Netflix series, Zero Days, Modine told Page Six. "She doesn’t need anything."

He explained the reason why he didn’t buy her a present because he believes "things give you no gratification." He added that happiness to him "doesn’t mean accumulating presents" but rather trying to "be kind" and "be the best citizen you can [be]."

However, the Enola Holmes actress got a meaningful present from Modine when she married to Jake Bonjovi in May 2024: he officiated their marriage.

Previously, he revealed on the Today Show that he felt honoured to be the one declaring the young couple as husband and wife.

Modine, who plays a sinister figure in mystery Netflix series is also like a father figure to Brown in real life. In an interview with People Magazine last year he called the bond between him and Brown "a friendship I will carry with me for the rest of my life."