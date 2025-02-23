Meghan Markle’s latest move fans flames in Kate Middleton feud

Kate Middleton may still hold a soft corner for her estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry, but the rift between her and Meghan Markle is still a strong as ever.

When Harry and Meghan were still living at the Kensington Palace, there was palpable strain between the Sussexes and the Waleses.

Reports suggested that Kate is trying to mend a rift between Harry and Prince William, but Newsweek’s royal editor Jack Royston believes that the feud between King Charles’ two daughters-in-law is very much active.

“There was 100 per cent definitely a massive rivalry between the Sussexes and the Waleses dating back to when they were sharing a private office at Kensington Palace,” Royston told The Sun.

“And this sort of thing, you would absolutely cut and dry say, was a 100 per cent massive rivalry,” he continued. “They would want to be competing and outdoing each other, so there probably is a bit of that.

The remarks come after eagle-eyed royal watchers pointed out that Meghan seemingly tried to upstage Kate’s post about her children’s artwork.

Days after Kate’s post, Meghan posted a mood board on her social media, in which an artwork by five-year-old Prince Archie was featured.

“I mean, it's hard to move past that,” Royston remarked. “I’m sure that there is an instinct to want to outdo the other couple, whether it’s the Waleses or the Sussexes.”