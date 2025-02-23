'Suits' creator reveals how Harvey Specter returns in 'Suits LA'

'Suits' star Gabriel Macht reprises his iconic Harvey Specter role for the spinoff series

Harvey Specter, the witty, cocky yet self-assured, ambitious and highly skilled attorney played by Gabriel Macht, is back on screen.

Aaron Korsh, the creator of the Suits, asked the actor to appear in the spinoff series Suits LA, and he "graciously said yes."

The new show stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor who has built a Los Angeles law firm specialising in criminal and entertainment law.

"Ted was a prosecutor in New York, and Harvey was a prosecutor in New York, so it seemed like a perfect fit," Korsh, who is behind both the projects, explained the link between the new and original series.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the series' L.A. premiere, Korsh shared that he shot the pilot with a picture of Macht in it without discussing his return.

"So we did it, and when we got a [series] pickup, I called Gabriel and just asked him if he wanted to come play, and he graciously said yes," he dosclosed during the Thursday premiere.

Reportedly, Macht is set to reprise Harvey's role in three episodes of Suits LA for the fans of the original show.