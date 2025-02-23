Kristen Bell reveals real reason why husband might 'skip' 2025 SAG Awards

Kristen Bell opens up about husband Dax Shephard's attendance at 2025 SAG Awards

Kristen Bell is sharing her thoughts about her husband Dax Shepard's attendance at the 2025 SAG Awards.

The 44-year-old, who is competing for Best Actress in Comedy Series for her role in Nobody Wants This, opened up to People Magazine about the upcoming ceremony on Sunday, February 23.

Speaking of her husband, the Good Place alum explained why she is still uncertain about his presence on the big day.

She told the outlet, “He’s his own man and I support him. I don’t know if he’ll even come because to be honest, we don’t have very many babysitters who are ever available and he has to watch the children.”

Bell, who shares two young daughters Lincoln and Delta with her beloved husband of twelve years, offered an insight into Shephard’s parenting style.

The Good Place actress told the outlet, “Sometimes he’s just like, ‘We have no babysitter, God bless, I hope you do great and have a fun night.”

This comes after Bell caught him watching Sunday Night Football at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards as she took to her Instagram to share the hilarious video.Kri