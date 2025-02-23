Rihanna opens up about dark side of fame

Rihanna gets candid on the 'isolating' aspects of being famous

Rihanna, who has been keeping her personal life private for a while, detailed the drawbacks of living under the spotlight in a vulnerable interview.

The 37-year-old star shared that there is something inherently “isolating” about being famous, in her interview published on Saturday, February 22nd.

The Diamonds songstress told Harper Bazaar that she and her family would prefer to live among other people rather than “allow people to dictate the robbery of the life that [she] could actually be living.”

“We like to eat with people. We like to shop with people. We like to walk the streets with people. I don’t like a private room. I don’t have them shut down stores. I don’t like the Rapunzel life,” she told the outlet.

Discussing her love for socialising, she continued, “It’s very isolating. It’s very lonely. And what am I protecting myself from?”

The Work singer shared that public outings are just as important to her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who she began dating in 2019. “That’s a big thing for us and actually a really big thing for him,” she said.

Sharing a sweet anecdote, she added, “He always reminds me, no matter how hard everything is that we’re dealing with in our life, in our careers and as parents, he’s like, ‘Remember when we were friends? Remember when we just used to have fun as friends?’”

The couple, who mostly stays private has been making headlines this month as she stepped out to show her support for the rapper during his assault trial, which ended in his favour earlier this week.