Princess Kate’s replacement ring becomes signature piece in her Royal wardrobe

Princess Kate champions support for incarcerated mothers during prison visit

The Princess of Wales recently visited HMP Styal in Wilmslow, Cheshire, where she engaged with incarcerated mothers and highlighted the importance of early childhood support.

The facility, home to around 400 female inmates, includes a Mother and Baby Unit designed to help new and expectant mothers stay with their children while serving their sentences.

Dressed in a sophisticated tartan Blazé Milano coat over a burgundy turtleneck and skirt, Kate maintained a professional yet elegant look.

She accessorised with pearl cluster earrings and her sapphire and diamond eternity ring—an often-seen replacement for her iconic engagement ring.

Jewellery expert Tobias Kormind noted that Kate's choice of accessories complements her understated yet refined royal style.

'Her jewellery selections enhance her professional appearance, ensuring the focus remains on the causes she supports,' he explained.

During the visit, Kate met with prison staff and former residents, reinforcing her ongoing commitment to early childhood development. As a patron of Action for Children, she continues to advocate for vulnerable families and the long-term well-being of young children.

The engagement is part of Kate’s careful return to public duties following her cancer diagnosis last year, marking another step forward in her royal commitments.