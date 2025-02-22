Diddy’s legal crisis hits another setback: Is Justin Bieber next?

Sean "Diddy" Combs, iconic music mogul and business tycoon who is no stranger to the spotlight, is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after he got arrested.

The I’ll Be Missing You rapper sent behind bars under some serious charges like sex trafficking and racketeering in September 2024.

Diddy is right now facing a legal battle that could change everything for the rapper.

However, the 55-year-old musician once again found himself under deep water as his lawyer Anthony Ricco surprisingly decided to walk away from his lawsuit.

On Friday’s court filing, Ricco made things very clear that he won't be representing the controversial rapper’s case any longer, saying: "There’s no way I can continue to effectively represent him."

Ricco further mentioned that he talked about stepping down with Diddy’s main lawyer and assured that his decision won’t affect the rapper’s upcoming trial.

The lawyer reportedly found himself in "a situation where staying in the case could lead to a conflict" of interest, making it tough path to represent Diddy effectively.

However, these both rappers Jay-Z and Diddy were involved in a (now dropped) heated legal battle of raping a minor, that ended up being a major moment in their careers.

While, Diddy and Kanye West continue to dominate headlines because of their ongoing drama, Justin Bieber recently captured getting into heated argument with paparazzi, leaving fans concerned about his mental well-being.