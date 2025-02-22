King Charles decides to strengthen reign after Harry's message

King Charles III has seemingly decided to change his strategy to strengthen his reign as the ongoing crises within the royal family are calling for a drastic measures.

The 76-year-old hinted at dropping his idea of a 'slimmed-down' monarchy after one recent royal appearance amid Harry's message about his return to the UK in the near future.

King Charles, who was officially crowned in 2023 along with his wife Queen Camilla, still struggles to cope with the crisis within the royal family.

There are very few working royal family members who could take on engagements since Queen Elizabeth II's demise as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already stepped away from the royal family.

In 2024, the monarchy became even slimmer as Kate Middleton took time away from the spotlight to focus on her health. Now though, Kate is back to work, but Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, just made a royal appearance that could suggest Charles’ mulls increasing the numbers of working royals by assigning duties to lesser-known members of the family.

The King and Queen recently held a reception at Buckingham Palace, where they honored a number of people and organizations. However, the royal couple that accompanied the monarch and his wife were definitely a lesser-known duo: The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, is the late Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin. He’s 78 years old and married to Birgitte van Deurs, who is known as the Duchess of Gloucester.

The royal couple’s appearance suggests that the King is interested in working with other members of the royal family who fall outside of the typical working royal hierarchy.

Right now, Charles’ siblings and one son, as well as their spouses, are the only working members of the firm. However, this recent appearance with Richard and Birgitte could indicate Charles recognises the royal family can’t handle the work load with how few people are working royals.



