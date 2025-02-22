The Weeknd 'unstoppable' confidence wins again

The Weeknd shuts down criticism with 'unstoppable' confidence

The Weeknd, music mogul whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is now making it very clear that he’s not losing any sleep over the ongoing criticism.

The 35-year-old singer and performer said that negativity doesn’t bother him anymore as he’s "not dwelling on it."

The Weeknd sees all those criticisms, he has been receiving, a chance to grow both personally and professionally. However, he called it "helpful feedback" and said that the backlash over his edgy mini-series 'The Idol' left him more puzzled than anything.

The Save Your Tears hitmaker opened up to Complex Magazine: "I believe criticism can be highly constructive, but when you don’t understand what you’re being criticised for, it can be a little confusing. When deciding to play a despicable character you face the challenge of negative perception."

"Sometimes it’s hard to decipher whether the criticism is about a performance, the character itself, or the decision of taking the role. Ultimately, it’s not worth dwelling on," he added.

HBO series, starring Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, wrapped up early after only five episodes instead of (planned) six.

The news sparked a lot of controversy, with some calling it overly shocking and disturbing because of its explicit scenes.

Lily-Rose who plays Jocelyn, a pop star struggling after a breakdown. In attempt to regain her control, she gets tangled up with Tedros (played by Abel Tesfaye), mysterious figure who leads a self-help group with some dangerous secrets.