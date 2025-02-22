Meghan Markle receives disturbing news amid popularity crisis

Meghan Markle received an alarming warning as she struggled with her positive image in the audience.

For the unversed, on February 18, the Duchess of Sussex released a selfie-style video on her Instagram handle to make a major announcement about her lifestyle brand.

The former working royal announced that she has renamed her brand American Riviera Orchard to As Ever with a website launch, showcasing a new logo and a delightful of her with Princess Lilibet.

However, a royal expert believes Meghan should have marked her comeback into her globally successful series Suits rather than spoiling her strong comeback plan with 'As Ever.'

Jack Royston told The Sun, "This (the brand) needs to be it, and at the moment it just doesn't feel to me that jam can live up to the amount of pressure that she's putting on it."

"She's tied it all to her Netflix show so the two things will either fly or fail together. I can't see for the life of me why she didn't just do a Suits re-boot," the royal correspondent added.

"Acting is what first forged a relationship between Meghan and the American people and Suits has had a wild run recently, it's been so successful," Jack stated.