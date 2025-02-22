King Charles decides to bring special member to royal family

King Charles decides to delight beloved Queen Camilla with big surprise

King Charles has been planning to bring a special member to the royal family after a devastating loss.

As per GB, the monarch decided to delight his beloved wife Queen Camilla with a sweet surprise as the royal couple also marked their milestone wedding anniversary in April.

The report revealed that the King might adopt a new dog for the Queen after she lost her beloved fur companion Beth last year in November.

Camilla adopted Beth from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in South London in 2011. Next year, another dog Jack Russell Bluebell joined the royal family

However, on November 18, King Charles' office released a sad statement, informing royal fans about the death of the Queen's dog.

The message reads, "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire."

But, now, it has been said that the King and Queen would likely visit the rescue charity in order to adopt a new dog which will be a new addition to the royal family.