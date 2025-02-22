Tom Brady rekindles romance after ex wife Gisele Bündchen welcomed 3rd baby

Tom Brady rekindled his love life weeks after his ex wife Gisele Bündchen welcomed her third baby with new boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Page Six confirmed that the retired NFL star and his on-again, off-again love interest Irina Shayk have quietly started dating again more than a year after their last fling fizzled out.

"Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to see where things go," the insider disclosed.

The Super Bowl champion and the Russian model called it quits in October 2023 after a short-lived romance of less than four months.

Another source previously hinted that something was happening between them, as "they’ve been talking on the phone."

"Neither one is in a serious relationship right now, so why not take a trip," the tipster suggested that time.

Brady, 47, was first linked with Shayk, 39, in May 2023 after he entered singlehood following his divorce from Bündchen in October 2022, ending 13 years of marriage.

He and the retired Victoria’s Secret Angel shares two children, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12. Brady is also a father to his 17-year-old son, Jack, with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.

Meanwhile, Shayk was in a relationship with Bradley Cooper until 2019.

During their four-year-long relationship, the former couple welcomed their now seven-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.