Meghan Markle shares personal mood board amidst branding controversy

Meghan Markle responds to criticism over new brand name

Meghan Markle has addressed the controversy surrounding her new brand name and design with a personal social media post.

On Instagram, the Duchess shared a sneak peek of her mood board, featuring a collection of inspirational quotes, recipes, and charming drawings, including one of her and Prince Harry.

"From memory lane to the memories I'm making today..." she captioned the image, which offers a glimpse into her creative process and personal life.

The mood board showcases Meghan's vision for her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, which has been at the center of controversy due to its similarities to the coat of arms of Porreres, a town on the Spanish island of Majorca.

The Mayoress of Porreres, Xisca Mora, has claimed that the emblem is a "complete copy" and has demanded that it be taken down.

Despite the criticism, Meghan's mood board reveals a more personal and playful side to her brand.

The board features a recipe for her famous Tig Cup recipe, as well as pictures of artistically prepared breakfast foods, such as happy face pancakes. These nods to her now-defunct blog, The Tig, showcase Meghan's passion for food and creativity.

The mood board also includes several inspirational quote cards, including one that reads: "You cannot make everybody happy you are not a tub of Nutella."

Another quote says: "Stay close to people who feel like sunshine." A third quote, seemingly written by her children, reads: "I love you with all my butt. I would say heart, but my butt is bigger."

The Suits alum has also shared more details about her life in Los Angeles with Prince Harry and their two children, Lilibet and Archie. A hand-crafted green star on the mood board bears Archie's name, while another beautiful drawing shows Harry and Meghan holding hands with their cherished rescue dog, Guy, who passed away earlier this year.

The post comes after Meghan announced that she was dropping the American Riviera Orchard brand name in favor of As Ever.

While the rebranding has been met with criticism, Meghan's mood board offers a glimpse into her creative vision and personal life, showcasing a more playful and inspirational side to her brand.