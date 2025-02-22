Palace urges Kate Middleton to 'ignore' hate as Prince William's blood boils

Kate Middleton's recent reported U-turn stirred up a storm

Prince William is "appalled" by the backlash against Princess Kate following a reported change in Kensington Palace’s approach to sharing details about her fashion.

In Touch reported that the royal family and palace staff are standing firmly behind the Princess of Wales, insisting that the backlash over her fashion choices is unwarranted.

"There's a huge feeling amongst not just the Royal Family but also within all the people that work for them, that Kate can do no wrong, so of course everyone is appalled that she's even being questioned over this," the insider said.

The controversy began when The Sunday Times reported on February 1 that the Palace would stop sharing details about Kate’s outfits at public engagements.

A spokesperson initially suggested the focus should be on her work, not her wardrobe. But the Palace walked back on the statement the next week, clarifying that there had been no official change in approach.

Prince William has been particularly vocal in defending his wife, especially after her recent health battle. "William is especially incensed, he can't believe after all she's been through over the past year that anyone would dare try and make her feel bad," a source said.

Kate, who announced her cancer remission in January 2025, has since returned to royal duties. Palace insiders emphasised that she remains fully in charge of whether or not fashion details are shared, with full approval to "ignore the fuss and do as she pleases."