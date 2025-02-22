Harry, Meghan honoured for ‘righting the wrongs’ in historic indigenous visit

Harry & Meghan’s Heartfelt Visit to Squamish Nation: A Step Toward Healing and Reconciliation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embarked on a deeply meaningful visit to the Squamish Nation in British Columbia, Canada, where they engaged with Indigenous families and embraced the community’s cultural traditions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 40 and 43, participated in sacred ceremonies at the Squamish "language nest," a space dedicated to preserving the Indigenous language for future generations.

Their presence was described as a step toward reconciliation, with Squamish spokesperson Wilson Williams noting their visit helped "right the wrongs of the past."

A heartwarming moment saw Prince Harry joyfully clapping along to Indigenous songs while cradling a baby, while Meghan, beaming, held a young child in her arms.

The couple, parents to Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, also spent time with families raising their children as fluent Squamish speakers.

As a token of appreciation, the Squamish Nation gifted them a language dictionary, a historical book on their heritage, and a children's book in the Indigenous language for Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan later expressed her gratitude on social media, writing, "Thank you for welcoming us onto your sacred land."

The visit followed their attendance at the Invictus Games in Vancouver, where Harry recently hinted that their family is complete, joking, "One or two kids is probably enough."

After spending time in Vancouver, the couple continued their journey to Whistler for the winter sports segment of the Games, which introduced adaptive winter sports for the first time.