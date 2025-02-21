Ethan Hawke breaks silence on new actors’ casting trend

Ethan Hawke has recently expressed his disappointment over new casting trend of hiring actors in Hollywood

Speaking at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival this week, the actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming musical drama Blue Moon, revealed he found it confusing when directors gave importance to social media followers over talent or experience for casting new actors.

“I really feel for these people. It's really hard,” said the Before Sunrise star, per Variety.

Ethan mentioned, “Sometimes I'll be setting a movie up and someone will say, ‘Oh, you should cast Suzie. I'm like, ‘Who is she?’ ‘She has ten million followers,’” explained the 54-year-old.

The Raymond and Ray actor pointed out, “I'm like, ‘Okay cool, has she acted before?’ ‘No, but…" And you're like, ‘Wow, so this is going to help me get the movie made? This is crazy.’”

“So, if I don't have this public-facing [platform], I don't have a career? And if I get more followers, I might get that part? What?’” stated Ethan.

Looking at the young performers of today, The Northman actor opened up that so many young performers “think being an actor is protein shakes and going to the gym”.

Ethan continued, “I wish they could meet Phil Hoffman like I did when I was 18, because it's a much more substantive and enjoyable life.”

“I mean, go to the gym if you want to, but that doesn't make you - Robert De Niro is not great because he has a six-pack,” said the actor.

Ethan added, “If the part calls for it, he'll do it, and that's awesome. But he's so much more than that.”