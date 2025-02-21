'Suits' creator says Meghan Markle is 'always' welcome back

The Duchess of Sussex left the show in 2018 before tying the knot with Prince Harry

If Meghan Markle ever wants to return to Suits, the door is wide open.

At the Suits LA premiere in California on February 20, series creator Aaron Korsh shared his thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex making a cameo in the show's universe.

“Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back,” Korsh told People magazine, adding that she has an “open invitation.”

However, he admitted that bringing Markle back as Rachel Zane, or even as herself, might not fit the show’s world.

“We have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor,” he said. “I think for me that’s a little … my brain blows up at the thought of that.”

Suits LA is set to premiere on February 23, introducing a new cast in the same universe as the original legal drama. The spinoff comes after Suits experienced a massive resurgence on Netflix, years after Markle’s exit in 2018.

Markle played Rachel Zane from season 1, appearing in 108 episodes before leaving at the end of season 7. Her final episode aired in April 2018, just weeks before her wedding to Prince Harry.