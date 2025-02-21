Will Karla Sofia Gascon attend SAG Awards amid social media scandal?

‘Emilia Perez’ star Karla Sofia Gascon reveals if she’ll be attending SAG Awards

Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon, who has been on the receiving end of criticism after her past tweets resurfaced, has now confirmed if she’ll be attending SAG Awards.

The 52-year-old, who is nominated for Best Female Actor in a Leading Role at the SAGs, taking place on Sunday, February 23rd, will be skipping the show.

A source close to the Spanish actress informed Page Six that she will be sitting out the award ceremony in the wake of her resurfaced racist an ant-Muslim tweets.

However, Gason will be flying out to Los Angeles to attend the Oscars on March 2nd, where she is also nominated for the best actress award.

This comes after Gascon has already skipped the Critics Choice Awards, PGA Awards and the Goya Awards, as well as the BAFTAs in London last Sunday, where she was nominated for Leading Actress.

Instead the actress was spotted in Milan, Italy, where she caught up with longtime friends including Italian director Stefania Rossella Grassi and producer Melina Arena.

“I have known Karla for many years,” Grassi, who previously worked with Gascon in the 2019 short film, Preludio, told the outlet, “She is strong and fragile at the same time. An immense talent, and an infinite heart. In my hard times she never left me alone.”

“Karla was happy to be with us, among the people who love her, who know her big heart.

“I trust that meritocratic America will welcome her on the night of the Oscar … she deserves the support of us directors who know her heart and have worked with her.”