Kanye West’s mental health issues unfold amid career chaos

Kanye West, music mogul known for his controversial personality, is reportedly going through a tough time in his life as he battles a relapse into nitrous oxide use.

The 47-year-old rapper and fashion icon recently returned to Los Angeles and is said to have started using nitrous oxide again after some dental work in January.

However, a close friend revealed that this was a turning point for West, marking his comeback to "laughing gas."

Insiders said that the substance has only added fuel to the fire in making the rapper's already unpredictable behavior even more chaotic than it really is after his X (former Twitter) war.

And now as results, his personal and professional life has taken a major hit and things are now only getting messier than ever.

A source told New York Post that West’s use of nitrous oxide has been causing some tension in his marriage with Bianca Censori, especially after a Grammys event in early February.

The insider further mentioned that his behaviour in LA began to feel more unpredictable now as he's him acting weird, especially during his trip to Japan.

A third source shared that Kanye West uses nitrous oxide like a "medication," but it has caused him emotional outbursts when it wears off. They described it as he started acting like he has no filter.