Meghan Markle gives befitting response to trolls with major win

Meghan Markle seemingly sent a stern message to the trolls with her major win upon returning to social media.

The Duchess of Sussex hit two million followers on her official Instagram handle despite the never-ending backlash aimed at Prince Harry's wife and her newly rebranded lifestyle brand.

For the unversed, Meghan marked her comeback on Instagram on January 1, leaving fans shocked with her surprise return.

Since then, the Duchess has been facing scrutiny over her each move.

From announcing her lifestyle brand website launch to sharing heartfelt moments from Invictus Games, the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet has been making it to the headlines.

Now, speaking of her milestone, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, "Her Instagram has got its own appeal and she could make quite a lot of money by monetising posts."

He told GB, "The way she covered Invictus. You would expect that. It has been an enormous success so when you've got a success you ought to use it and, to be perfectly honest fair, she did."