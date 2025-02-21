Jennifer Garner’s pals express concerns over her wellbeing

Jennifer Garner’s friends have recently expressed concerns over her wellbeing because of her “savior complex” personality.

The 13 Going On 30 actress has been juggling her Hollywood career, co-parenting three children with ex Ben Affleck and volunteering after the brutal L.A. wildfires, all of this is wearing her out.

A source close to Garner spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Jen hasn't burned out yet, but she's come close and knows it's because she has a hard time saying no, especially when it comes to helping neighbors or lending a hand to the community.”

Garner has been trying to put in “real hard work” around the wildfire recovery.

“The disaster directly affected people she has known for years through church and in her neighbourhood,” said an insider.

The actress appeared thinner than normal because of the all pressures in her life at the moment.

“Jen only had a supporting role in Deadpool & Wolverine last year but she spent months getting back into shape and sharpening her martial arts training so she could do her own stunts,” explained a source.

The source noted that the movie was a hit and Garner won accolades for her performance.

However, an insider believed that she could have been a “little more selfish” and “didn't feel the need to say yes every time a friend asks for a favour”.

Reflecting on her nature, the source mentioned, “Jen doesn't want to admit it, but she has a messiah complex and is always putting other people's needs first.”

“You'd love to see her go sit on a tropical beach but Jen isn't wired that way. Her life is exhausting,” added an insider.