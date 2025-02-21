Princess Kate takes Caribbean break before deciding on Royal return

Princess Kate has had a surprisingly full schedule since the Christmas break, gradually resuming royal duties after completing chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis a year ago.



Her recent engagements have included visiting a children’s hospice, attending a school outing to a London gallery, and even touring a prison.



However, this week, the Princess of Wales has stepped back from the public eye, reportedly jetting off to the private Caribbean island of Mustique with Prince William and their three children for a well-deserved family getaway, reported Mirror.

The trip coincides with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ school half-term break, with the children expected to return to class next week.

As for what’s next, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggests Kate will continue to manage her return on her own terms. Speaking to The Mirror, Bond said, “We have already seen more of her than we expected… but I think she will remain in charge of her own schedule.”

The vacation appears to be a true family affair, with Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, reportedly joining the Waleses on their tropical retreat.