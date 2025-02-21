Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck’s daughter steps back from JLo: Here’s why

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's oldest daughter Violet has recently decided to end her relationship from her former stepmother, Jennifer Lopez.

Multiple sources spilled to DailyMail.com that Violet felt like she’s been used as a “pawn” during her the former couple’s divorce.

Even though JLo and Ben’s split last summer, Violet reportedly remained close to Marry Me star as she joined her in the Hamptons.

However, after the divorce was finalised in January, Violet started to shift away from JLo.

Sharing the reason, the source mentioned, “Violet felt like she was used as a pawn so to speak during her dad’s split from JLo.”

The insider explained how the 13 Going On 30 actress didn’t try to limit her daughter's connections to JLo’s family.

“Jen supported her daughter getting close to the singer because she always puts her children first,” said an insider.

The source pointed out that Jen “even let this slide, because she wants Violet to be happy and respects that, as an adult, she can choose who to spend her time with even if Jen does not necessarily agree.”

It is pertinent to noted that Violet intentionally cut contact with JLo and her family after looking her father Ben’s pain amid high-profile divorce.

“Over time Violet started to see how upset her father was that their split was at the centre of everything,” explained an insider.

The source further said, “Ben never said a word about JLo.”

But another insider added, “Violet is highly intelligent and will ultimately always be a daddy’s girl. This is why you do not see her on public outings with JLo anymore.”