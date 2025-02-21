Blake Lively turned out to be 'wrong' amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively turned out to be wrong in legal battle with It Ends With Us star Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal fight has been taking many twists and turns since the battle’s onset in December 2024.

Lively had filed a complaint last year accusing It Ends With Us director and costar of sexual abuse and launching a smear campaign against her.

Every now and then a new development has come including Gossip Girl alum’s claims that the Jane The Virgin star added an unnecessary raunchy scene in the movie, or the Con Man actor asked intrusive and personal questions about her intimate life with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

In the middle of this chaotic exchange of lawsuits, the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants actor has apologized to the screenwriter Christy Hall after claiming that the Deadpool star wrote one of the “iconic scenes” of the domestic abuse flick.

As per an email sent from the Age Adaline star to Hall, included in the amended complaint to her original lawsuit, Lively was “mortified” and felt “awful” about Hall being “ambushed” with enquires about the alleged rewrite of the “rooftop” scene.

Baffled Hall shared that she was unaware about the Scarlett Johansson’s ex’s involvement in the dialogue writing.

In her long email, the 37-year-old confessed that she would never say anything that would hurt Hall or anyone. The intent behind taking her 48-year-old partner’s name was to give him credit for the “invisible work” he did for the movie, and without whom she would not have gotten through the film.

The Shallows actor’s team confirmed that “Ms. Hall graciously accepted” the “heartfelt apology” and clarified that she didn’t take her comments personally.

For the unversed, recently it has been revealed that despite negation of the claims the Cruel Summer crooner had been involved in the casting process of the film as revealed earlier by Baldoni and actress Isabela Ferrer.

The recent controversy that has arose revolves around Taylor Swift’s involvement in the production of the film based on Colleen Hover’s novel of the same name.