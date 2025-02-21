Prince Harry receives sad news as US visa case takes shocking turn

Prince Harry receives shocking news about US visa case

Prince Harry's life in the US might be in danger as the lawyers in his visa case made a shocking revelation.

For the unversed, US Think Tank, The Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security related to the Duke of Sussex's shocking claims of taking drugs before making California his home.

The foundation urged the officials to make Harry's immigration papers in order to see that King Charles' son mentioned his drug taking in the past which he also mentioned in his bombshell memoir Spare and Netflix series of cannabis, coke and magic mushrooms.

The Think Tank believes that the Prince might have lied on his visa application or he was given protection by then-US president Joe Biden's government.

In the latest update, the US Department of Homeland Security's lawyers said that three papers would made public with redactions. However, a fourth document will remain private.

As per MailOnline, a lawyer for DHS, John Bardo said "it had determined that redacted versions of items 1-3 can be made public."

The law expert stated that the material will be shared with Judge Carl Nichols by March 6, according to the report.