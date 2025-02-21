Martin Short's COVID-19 diagnosis postpones shows with Steve Martin

Steve Martin recently revealed on Instagram that he and Martin Short are postponing their upcoming shows in Durham, North Carolina, and Knoxville, Tennessee.

The reason: Martin Short's COVID-19 diagnosis.

This news comes after Colin Jost joked about COVID spreading during Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special on February 16. Martin shared a photo from the event, showing Martin Short kissing Maya Rudolph backstage in Studio 8H.

“Maya had Covid. Marty has Covid. I wonder why? The SNL 50th Covid curse is real,” Martin wrote on Instagram.

Martin and Short were set to play on Saturday, February 22, at the Durham Performing Arts Centre, and on Sunday, February 23, at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

The Durham event was rescheduled for the following day, while the Knoxville show was moved to October 17.

“So sorry for the inconvenience,” Martin added. “I think we’ll be funnier then, anyway.”

Jost, 42, remarked on Sunday's special "Weekend Update" segment that it might not have been the smartest idea to house so many comic luminaries in one studio.

“Health experts are facing increased pressure this winter in the face of outbreaks of COVID, the flu, RSV and nanovirus, which they’re calling a quad-demic,” Jost joked. “So we did the smart thing and packed every beloved entertainer over 60 into one tiny space.”

Martin began the 50th anniversary program with the opening monologue. Despite never being a cast member, he has hosted Saturday Night Live 16 times and made several cameos over the show's 50-year run.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special is now streaming on Peacock.