Daisy Ridley opens up about intense MMA style training for ‘Cleaner’

Daisy Ridley has recently dished out details about her intense training for new movie, Cleaner.

Speaking to UPI, the Magpie actor explained what went into the MMA fight sequences for the Martin Campbell directed action movie, which premieres in theaters on February 21 via Quiver Distribution.

Elaborating on how she prepared for Joey Locke role in a new movie, Daisy admitted, “I tried to watch MMA fights.”

“Honestly, they’re so violent I struggled to watch that many of them,” said the 29-year-old.

Speaking of her character in the movie, the actress pointed out, “That level of aggression and that level of being very in your body, that was really the thing that was driving me physically for her.”

In addition to watching MMA, Daisy also took training classes to learn fighting and hit pads for her role.

"One of the fights particularly is in a really contained area,” recalled The Inventor actress.

Daisy added, “So trying to figure out how to realistically battle someone while quite restricted physically was a challenge.”

Meanwhile, the actress will also appear in a new Star Wars movie that was announced last year.

“I know where it's going and I'm very excited to read the script,” she added.