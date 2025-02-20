Blake Lively makes ‘shocking’ confession in texts during movie shoot

Blake Lively shares rare insights from ‘It Ends With Us’ in revealed texts

Blake Lively uncovered some texts from during her time on the set of It Ends With Us, which suggest inappropriate behaviour on co-star Justin Baldoni’s part.

The 37-year-old filed an amended complaint on Tuesday, February 18th, which included a text exchange with her pals.

The Gossip Girl alum’s legal team alleged that on May 24th, 2023, Lively texted her friend, whose name is not yet revealed, “I was gonna invite you to set tomorrow. These people. Whoa . . . It’s like HR nuts today. The both of them,” referring to both Baldoni and Wayfarer co-producer Jamey Heath.

In a following text, Lively told the friend that she went home and “cried” after work.

According to the new filing, Lively called both Baldoni, and Heath as “creeps,” adding, “Like keep your hormones to yourselves. This is not mine. I don’t want it.”

Lively continued to share her feelings, adding, “I don’t want you [sic] gaze or words or tongue or videos of your naked wife,” referring to a video Heath allegedly showed her of his wife giving birth, which she “thought” was porn at first.

The Age of Adeline star concluded her message, “It’s shocking. Clowns.”

Responding to Lively’s allegations, Baldoni’s lawyer said, “Our clients have been transparent in providing receipts, real time documents and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry picked to the media.”