Robert De Niro gets candid about parenting 22-month-old daughter

Robert De Niro has recently reflected on parenting his 22-month-old daughter at 81.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2's The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, the Zero Day actor revealed that he almost stopped watching movies as he’s busy watching the news or television shows with his daughter Gia.

“I don’t watch as many movies as I should, I try to watch films especially that I’m to,” said The Intern actor.

Robert stated, “I just want to keep up, but I watch current events, if you will news [and] stuff like that.”

“Now I watch, with my little girl, The Wiggles and Ms. Rachel,” he told the host.

The Amsterdam actor added, “I didn't know of them until I started seeing them and my daughter loves to watch them. But they’re great!”

Earlier in January, Robert shared he “tries his best” to be a good father to his seven children but admitted that “family is complex”.

The Irishman actor told The Times, “I try my best (as a father), that's all. I hope they'll be happy.”

Meanwhile, Robert previously talked about his favourite thing to do with his children in an interview with PEOPLE.

The actor added that he “is just being together, taking trips to warm places”.

“The fact that they’d all be together is everything to me,” said Robert.