Meghan Markle sparks frenzy as small jewellery brand sells out in hours

Meghan Markle’s surprise style choice sends small Jewellery brand soaring

A rising jewellery designer was left in shock after Meghan Markle unexpectedly showcased one of her creations at the Invictus Games in Canada.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a bracelet from Valencia Key, a small independent brand, stacking it alongside her Cartier watch and tennis bracelet while applauding at the tournament, re[ported Mirror.

The bracelet, called the ‘Joy’ and priced at $125 (£99), quickly became a sensation, selling out within four hours of Meghan’s appearance in Vancouver.

Lia Valencia Key, the brand’s founder, expressed her overwhelming excitement, telling Forbes: “I was shaking and screaming. I’m still in awe of how blessings can flow into your life.”

Meghan’s influence on fashion remains undeniable, and her latest endorsement comes amid her own business developments.

The Duchess recently rebranded her lifestyle venture as As Ever, sharing the announcement in an Instagram video.

She also revealed that her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, will be produced in collaboration with the streaming giant, marking another strategic step in her evolving brand journey.



