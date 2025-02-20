Princess Eugenie, Beatrice snub Andrew on his milestone day

The Duke of York has been a recluse ever since stepping back from royal duties in 2019

Prince Andrew marked his 65th birthday on February 19, but his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, made no public mention of the occasion.

The sisters, who are not working royals, typically share personal milestones on social media, but this time, they remained silent.

Eugenie, who has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, recently posted a Valentine’s Day tribute to her husband, Jack Brooksbank, yet no similar message appeared for her father.

Beatrice does not have a public Instagram, but her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, often posts on their behalf — he, too, remained quiet.

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, also refrained from acknowledging the milestone online, despite the fact that she still lives with the Duke of York at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The Royal Family’s official accounts, which only acknowledge non-working royals’ birthdays on rare milestone occasions, also skipped public recognition for Andrew.

The Duke of York stepped back from royal duties in 2019 following his controversial BBC Newsnight interview about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Since then, he has largely retreated from public life.