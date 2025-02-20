Jennifer Garner’s selfless nature hailed by Ben Affleck and friends

Jennifer Garner 'a superwoman' for Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Garner has recently been hailed by former husband Ben Affleck for her selfless and caring nature.

The 13 Going On 30 actress had not only gone above and beyond to help her Affleck through his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, but she also selflessly volunteered for residents affected from devastating LA wildfires.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com, “Jen has been dedicating every waking hour to helping her friends who have lost everything in the fires.”

“She needs to take some time to relax but that is not how Jen is – not when she is passionate about something,” said a confidante close to the Alias actress.

The source mentioned that the “fires took a big toll on Garner as she lost a friend”.

However, the Family Switch actress “has been out there every day volunteering her time”.

To top it off, another source pointed out that the fires “came on the heels of Ben’s split from JLo which wore Garner out, [as she was] playing mediator”.

“Not having that whole mess to deal with has been a weight lifted. On top of this, she is also raising children and is an incredibly hands-on parent,” continued an insider.

Affleck, on the other hand, considered Garner a “superwoman”.

“She has saved Ben many times and there is nothing in the world he would not do for her,” said an insider.

Although one source noted that Ben “is not super concerned for” Garner at the moment.

“But if that changes, he would drop everything to make sure she is OK,” added an insider.