'James Bond' producers step back from franchise after '60 incredible years'

Michael G Wilson, Barbara Brocoli leaves 'Bond' franchise amid rising concerns of its future

Daniel Craig starrer James Bond franchise has just received an upsetting news, which has blurred the hope of another film even more.

Earlier today, the OG producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson has officially announced their departure from the venture.

The duo worked on the most-popular movie series for nearly 60 years. They have handed over the creative control of the project to MGM Amazon Studios.

Michael, in a statement, shared: “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects.”

According to him, the two have agreed on giving the control on their trusted partners MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.

On the other hand, Barbara opened that she has dedicated much of her life carrying forward the legacy handed over to her and Wilson by father, Cubby Broccoli.

As per The Independent, the 64-year-old stated: “I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry.”

“With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects”, she concluded.

The news came after the rising concerns if there will be a new sequel or not as Craig has also stepped away from the action thriller movies.