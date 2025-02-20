Meghan Markle’s Instagram comeback sparks unexpected setback for Princess Eugenie

Meghan Markle has made a striking return to social media, quickly surpassing Princess Eugenie in Instagram followers despite launching her personal account just weeks ago.



Princess Eugenie, who joined Instagram in 2018 with a post celebrating International Women’s Day, has steadily built an audience of 1.8 million followers over the past six years under the handle @princesseugenie.

In contrast, Meghan’s @meghan account has already amassed two million followers in just seven weeks.

The two royal women have long shared a close bond, with Eugenie being one of the first members of the royal family to meet Meghan when she started dating Prince Harry in 2016.

Their friendship was further highlighted in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, where Eugenie was seen enjoying a beach day with Prince Archie in California.

Beyond social media, the Sussexes and Eugenie’s family have also gravitated toward similar lifestyles. Reports suggest that Harry and Meghan have purchased a property in Portugal, located just minutes from Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank’s European home.

Both couples, who are parents to two children each, are non-working royals following Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

Meghan’s return to Instagram on January 1 marked a significant shift, given her previous statements about leaving social media behind.

Since then, her account has blended professional updates with personal moments, from promoting her rebranded lifestyle venture As Ever to sharing a heartfelt tribute to her late rescue beagle, Guy. A Valentine’s Day message to Prince Harry also added a personal touch, drawing even more attention to her rapidly growing platform.

With Meghan’s meteoric rise on Instagram, Princess Eugenie’s position as the most-followed royal outside of working members has now been eclipsed—further fuelilng interest in the evolving dynamics between the Sussexes and the royal family.