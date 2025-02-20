'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson finally updates about the sequel

Colin Farrell to reprise the role of 'Penguin' in upcoming Matt Reeves directorial

Robert Pattinson, who led the 2022 Batman, has finally broken his silence on the upcoming sequel.

The Batman Part II is expected to come in 2027 with Matt Reeves directing the action crime.

Pattinson starrer was initially set to release in 2026, but the DC studios delayed the film as CEO James Gunn claimed that the script was still under process.

The Twilight star, who will be reprising his role in the forthcoming DC comic film, has revealed that he has finally found out what the new entry will be bringing out for fans.

During a red carpet interview, Extra TV asked the 38-year-old about the updates on the writing process of Reeves.

To which, he replied saying: “Matt is a very careful writer [laughs], but I finally know what it’s [Part 2] about. It’s very cool and I’m very excited.”

Backed by Warner Bros. the new Batman movie will bring back Zoe Kravitz, Jeffery Wright and Andy Serkis.

Meanwhile, it will also bring back Colin Farrell to reprise his role as Penguin.