Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce continue to give major couple goals despite Grammys snub

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce keep on giving major couple goals despite Grammys snub and Super Bowl LIX defeat.

With Swift’s Eras Tour having ended after two years and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end not having packed schedule, the couple finally have some downtime to make the most of.

In the middle of it all, the Grotesquerie star went “all out” to make his girlfriend feel special this Valentine’s Day.

A source spilled the details of the NFL star’s extensive spending for the exclusive day to Page Six.

The insider revealed that the co-host of the podcast New Heights spent “over $100,000 on lavish gifts including roses, candy, gold necklaces, diamond earrings, shoes and clothes.”

It doesn’t end there!

Shake It Off crooner’s beau wanted to bring a personal touch to the celebration for which he surprised the 14-time Grammy winner with a handmade Valentine’s Day card.

Page Six reported that the luxury gifts the Cruel Summer hitmaker received included a box of Red Eternity Venus et Fleur’s Le Duo Magnifique with a retail price of $1K.

The outlet has tried to get comments from the reps of global pop icon and the Super Bowl Champion; however, they did not immediately respond to it.