Meghan Markle deeply ‘hurt’ after bombshell revelations emerge from Palace

Meghan Markle was taken aback after her heartfelt gesture towards the royal family received a harsh reaction.

Prince Harry and his wife, who were married in 2018, left their senior royal positions in 2020, after trouble began simmering for the couple living in the royal palace.

The Duchess of Sussex touched up on her fractured relationship with her in-laws during her 2021 Oprah interview, which had further irked the royals. However, Meghan has now moved on to her own ventures since her departure – including the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

While there has been no response from the royal family over Meghan’s new journey, new details from palace have been brought to spotlight in a new book by royal biographer Tom Quinn.

He revealed that the former Suits actress, who had proclaimed to always have been a “hugger”, did not impress the royal with her informal gestures.

“Kate, William and Charles tended to flinch when she moved in for a hug”, Quinn disclosed, adding that Meghan was left “understandably hurt,” by their reactions.

“Meghan even tried to hug a singularly stiff Old Etonian equerry. He too flinched as if she’d tried to poke him in the eye, as another member of staff put it,” he shared.

Previously, Meghan revealed in her Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, “I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

She continued, “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. [I thought there would be] a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go, ‘You can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

The new details emerged as Meghan is gearing up to release the latest series for the streaming giant, With Love, Meghan, on March 4th. The show aligns with Meghan's brand launch, for which Netflix is also a partner in.