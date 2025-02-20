Gavin Casalegno sees Belly, Conrad’s love in whole new way

Gavin Casalegno talks about Conrad and Belly relationship from 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Gavin Casalegno opened up about how his marriage has helped him in understanding the relationship between Belly and Conrad from the hit TV show, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

During the Valentine’s Day panel at Texas Christian University, the Nine Seconds star said, "Growing up, I never understood the Conrad appeal, unfortunately."

"I think being an adult now, and just trying to figure out my life, it made me understand while looking for life partners the whole Belly and Conrad thing," he added.

The 25-year-old actor is currently starring as Jeremiah in the romantic drama along with Lola Tung (Belly) and Christopher Briney (Conrad).

The Vampire Diaries actor believes that "having stability and having someone to do life with who is your best friend" is essential.

He continued, "You always hear about being friends first so when you jump into something romantic, you know everything about each other."

The Queen of the Ring artist further added that even though the "sparks can fade" overtime, but having "a solid relationship and solid friendship" is what truly matters. "I don’t think people understand [it's important]."

Casalegno shocked his fans in November, 2024, by announcing that he had tied knot with Cheyanne, with whom he kept a secret relationship and were seemingly been dating since 2023.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season three is slated for release in Summer 2025.