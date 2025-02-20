Zara Tindall leaves UK after husband Mike's surprising statement

Princess Anne's only daughter Zara Tindall has taken her husband Mike Tindall to Austria after the rugby legend's surprising comments.

Mike left fans in awe as he shared a statement on his Instagram story from the profile "Wings for Life", revealing details about the trip.

It marked their second holiday in 2025, as the couple first left the UK for Australia in January for the Magic Millions Festival.

The statement read: "Earlier this month marked second edition of Mikey’s Mountain Miles – a week long ski adventure in Saalbach, Austria, hosted by @mike_tindall12 MBE!

"Over four action packed days, guests embarked on the challenge of conquering as much terrain as they dared. It was a fantastic time – a huge shoutout to our incredible fundraisers who helped us raise over £110,000!"

The statement seems to be a hint at Harry's Invictus Games as they said: "We already can’t wait for MMM 2027!," the year when Harry will return to the UK with the sporting competition.

The post showed Mike and Zara enjoying a fun night out in Saalbach, with Princess Anne's daughter wearing a traditional Austrian outfit and holding an accordion.